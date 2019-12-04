Play

Jets' Mark Scheifele: Productive night in win

Scheifele had a goal and an assist with four shots and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 5-1 win over Dallas. He also won 12 of 18 faceoffs (66.7 percent).

Scheifele rounded out the scoring Tuesday with his 10th goal of the season. The 26-year-old is enjoying yet another consistently productive season, amassing 26 points through 28 games.

