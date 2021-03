Scheifele posted an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 4-0 win over the Canucks.

Scheifele set up Paul Stastny for an insurance tally in the third period. The 28-year-old Scheifele has 38 points (12 goals, 26 helpers), 63 shots on net and 11 power-play points through 32 games as the Jets' top point-earner.