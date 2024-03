Scheifele notched an assist in Monday's 3-0 win over the Capitals.

Scheifele set up Kyle Connor's goal midway through the third period. Over six games in March, Scheifele has been solid with two goals and three assists, showing a little more consistency than he did in February when he picked up his points in bunches. The 30-year-old center has 57 points, 124 shots on net, 56 hits and a plus-20 rating across 58 appearances this season in a top-line role.