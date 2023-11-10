Scheifele registered four assists in the Jets' 6-3 win over Nashville on Thursday.

Scheifele also contributed a goal and three points in Winnipeg's 5-2 win over St. Louis on Tuesday, so he couldn't be much hotter. The 30-year-old is up to five goals and 16 points through 13 contests this season. Scheifele has been dominant for a while, recording at least 60 points in each season dating back to 2015-16. By the time this campaign is over, Scheifele should have comfortably exceeded that milestone to extend the streak.