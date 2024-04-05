Scheifele logged an assist in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Flames.

Scheifele helped out on Gabriel Vilardi's empty-netter to seal the win. This was Scheifele's eighth game without a multi-point effort, and he has just one goal and three assists in that span. Head coach Rick Bowness has tried a variety of line combinations to get his top center rolling again, but nothing's stuck yet. The 31-year-old Scheifele is at 66 points, 148 shots on net, 62 hits, 55 PIM and a plus-17 rating through 69 appearances on the season.