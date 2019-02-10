Jets' Mark Scheifele: Provides insurance goal

Scheifele scored an empty-net goal with seven seconds left in a 3-1 win over the Sabres on Sunday.

Scheifele also assisted on Blake Wheeler's game-winner and went plus-2 with three shots on goal. Scheifele has 65 points in 55 games, but only three points over his last five contests. The recent dip in production is likely a just a blip on the radar for the star center.