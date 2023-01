Scheifele registered two assists in a 4-2 victory over Tampa Bay on Friday.

Scheifele's helpers were both recorded during Winnipeg power plays. The 29-year-old has 23 goals and 34 points in 39 contests in 2022-23, including 12 points with the man advantage. Scheifele has only been held off the scoresheet once in his last four games, and he's contributed three goals and six points over that span.