Scheifele notched a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Predators.

Scheifele has three goals and 11 helpers over his last nine outings, with five of those 14 points coming on the power play. He set up Cole Perfetti's third-period marker in Sunday's narrow loss. Scheifele has earned seven of his 23 points this season on the power play while adding 50 shots on net, 12 hits, 10 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating over 20 appearances.