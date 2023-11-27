Scheifele notched a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Predators.
Scheifele has three goals and 11 helpers over his last nine outings, with five of those 14 points coming on the power play. He set up Cole Perfetti's third-period marker in Sunday's narrow loss. Scheifele has earned seven of his 23 points this season on the power play while adding 50 shots on net, 12 hits, 10 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating over 20 appearances.
More News
-
Jets' Mark Scheifele: Explodes for three points•
-
Jets' Mark Scheifele: Pockets power-play helper•
-
Jets' Mark Scheifele: Provides four helpers vs. Nashville•
-
Jets' Mark Scheifele: Three points in win•
-
Jets' Mark Scheifele: Picks up assist Thursday•
-
Jets' Mark Scheifele: Completes comeback in overtime•