Jets' Mark Scheifele: Racks up four points

Scheifele scored two goals -- one on the power play -- and added two helpers in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over the Blues.

Scheifele also fired five shots on net and logged a season-high 25:22 with significant special teams play. He was an important factor in the win, having a hand in four of the five goals the Jets scored. With the monster game, the 25-year-old has nine points -- four on the power play -- in nine contests.