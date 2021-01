Scheifele scored an empty-net goal and added two assists in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Senators.

Scheifele had the secondary helpers on Kyle Connor's second-period tally and Paul Stastny's power-play game-winner in the third. The 27-year-old Scheifele then finished the scoring with an empty-netter. The Ontario native is soaring early in the year, with three scores, five helpers and 18 shots on goal through five appearances.