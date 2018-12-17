Jets' Mark Scheifele: Racks up three points
Scheifele scored a goal and two assists -- including the overtime winner -- in Sunday's clash with Tampa Bay.
Scheifele has been nearly unstoppable of late, as he has registered five straight multi-point efforts totalling 14 points. The all-star center is on track to break his career-high 82-point mark set in 2016-17 and could be in contention to walk away with the Art Ross Trophy at the end of the year -- although tracking down Mikko Rantanen (56) won't be easy.
