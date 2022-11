Scheifele scored twice on five shots in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Kraken.

Scheifele tied the game with a power-play goal in the second period. In overtime, he scored his 10th goal of the season to secure a comeback win. This was the center's second two-goal game in his last three outings. He's produced 12 points (three on the power play), 38 shots on net, 15 hits and a minus-3 rating through 14 contests overall.