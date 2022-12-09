Scheifele registered a pair of assists in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Blues.

In his 667th game -- all with the Jets -- Scheifele reached the 600-point milestone for his career. He's the third player to reach that mark in Thrashers/Jets franchise history, joining Ilya Kovalchuk (615) and the team's active scoring leader, Blake Wheeler (781), in the exclusive club. Scheifele has racked up five goals and four assists in his last six outings to give him 23 points, 68 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating in 25 contests this season.