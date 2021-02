Scheifele posted an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Flames.

Scheifele set up the second of Nikolaj Ehlers' two snipes in Tuesday's contest. The 27-year-old Scheifele is as consistent as ever with five goals and 10 helpers through 12 games this year. He's only picked up four assists on the power play, so there's the possibility that the star center isn't even performing at his peak yet.