Jets' Mark Scheifele: Reels in two more points
Scheifele scored an empty-net goal and added an assist to go with his plus-3 rating in Thursday's 3-0 win over Washington.
Scheifele sealed the Winnipeg win when he deposited his 28th goal of the season into an empty net with 1:28 remaining in regulation. He also assisted on a Kyle Connor goal earlier in the period. Scheifele, who has a team-leading 70 points on the year, will take a six-game point streak (five goals, six assists) in Saturday's game at Edmonton.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.