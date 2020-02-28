Jets' Mark Scheifele: Reels in two more points

Scheifele scored an empty-net goal and added an assist to go with his plus-3 rating in Thursday's 3-0 win over Washington.

Scheifele sealed the Winnipeg win when he deposited his 28th goal of the season into an empty net with 1:28 remaining in regulation. He also assisted on a Kyle Connor goal earlier in the period. Scheifele, who has a team-leading 70 points on the year, will take a six-game point streak (five goals, six assists) in Saturday's game at Edmonton.