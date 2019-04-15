Jets' Mark Scheifele: Registers helper
Scheifele earned an assist and a plus-2 rating with two blocked shots in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Blues in Game 3 of their first-round series.
Scheifele has three points and eight PIM in three games during the series, having gotten involved in a shoving match with Blues' defenseman Alex Pietrangelo late in the third period Sunday. Jets fans would prefer their star center spend less time in the sin bin, but it helps the cause in fantasy formats.
More News
-
Jets' Mark Scheifele: Posts pair of points•
-
Jets' Mark Scheifele: Career highs across board•
-
Jets' Mark Scheifele: Ties career high in points•
-
Jets' Mark Scheifele: Scores power-play goal in win•
-
Jets' Mark Scheifele: Closing in on another career mark•
-
Jets' Mark Scheifele: Sets new personal goal mark•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...