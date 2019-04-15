Jets' Mark Scheifele: Registers helper

Scheifele earned an assist and a plus-2 rating with two blocked shots in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Blues in Game 3 of their first-round series.

Scheifele has three points and eight PIM in three games during the series, having gotten involved in a shoving match with Blues' defenseman Alex Pietrangelo late in the third period Sunday. Jets fans would prefer their star center spend less time in the sin bin, but it helps the cause in fantasy formats.