Jets' Mark Scheifele: Registers three points

Scheifele scored a goal and posted two assists, including one on the game-winning goal, in a 3-2 overtime victory over the Ducks on Friday.

Boy, is it great to see Scheifele back from his upper-body injury. He has five points, including at least one point in all three games since his return. Missed time because of injuries have kept Scheifele from having a realistic chance at 80 points again, but with 22 goals and 56 points in 53 games this season, the Jets center is poised to average more than a point per game for the second straight campaign.