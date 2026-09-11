Scheifele remains focused on the team and winning ahead of training camp amid Connor Hellebuyck's trade request, Luke Fox of Sportsnet reports.

Scheifele and Hellebuyck signed identical seven-year, $59.5 million contracts on the same day in October of 2023, but Scheifele downplayed his concern with the goaltender's trade request that will presumably command plenty of attention once training camp gets underway. Scheifele appeared in all 82 regular-season games for a second consecutive year during the 2025-26 campaign, and he generated a career-best 103 points (36 goals, 67 assists) to go with 47 blocked shots, 43 PIM and 32 hits.