Jets' Mark Scheifele: Resting Tuesday
Scheifele will sit out Tuesday's game against the Canadiens for rest purposes, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official website reports.
Scheifele will reportedly return to action for Thursday's game against the Flames, but he -- along with numerous other Jets -- will receive a couple days of rest to ensure they are healthy with the playoffs just around the corner. Expect Scheifele to retake his usual role for the club when the team returns home for the final two games of the regular season.
