Scheifele (illness) will be back in the lineup versus Anaheim on Friday, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

Scheifele was a late scratch Wednesday as the flu bug has been going around the Jets' locker room. Scheifele has 19 goals and 57 points in 58 appearances this season. He is expected to center the top line with Kyle Connor and Nikolaj Ehlers, as well as playing on the top power-play unit.