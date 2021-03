Scheifele scored twice and added an assist in Monday's 5-1 win over the Flames.

Scheifele gave the Jets a 2-1 lead at 18:13 of the first period, then added another goal and an assist in the second to solidify the advantage. The 28-year-old center continues to produce elite scoring numbers with 15 goals, 43 points, 73 shots on net and a minus-3 rating through 36 contests. Monday was his fifth three-point effort of the year.