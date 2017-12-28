Jets' Mark Scheifele: Ruled out 6-8 weeks
Scheifele will be sidelined 6-8 weeks with an upper-body injury, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Through 38 games this season, Scheifele is averaging a point per game -- a level of production that the Jets are unlikely to be able to replace. For now, the team will not be calling up a player from AHL Manitoba, instead relying on Mathieu Perreault to take on a top-six role and Shawn Matthias to slot into the lineup. Although Scheifele is not currently listed on injured reserve, one has to imagine it's only a matter of time before Winnipeg makes the move to free up a roster spot.
