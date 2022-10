Scheifele scored a goal on two shots in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Coyotes.

Scheifele scored for the third game in a row, and this was a big one. His tally tied the game at 2-2, and the Jets went on to complete the comeback in overtime. The 29-year-old center has had his finishing touch to begin 2022-23, scoring six times on 23 shots in eight contests. He's added 10 hits, six blocked shots and a minus-2 rating.