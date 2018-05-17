Jets' Mark Scheifele: Scores both goals in defeat
Scheifele scored in the second and third periods in Game 3, but couldn't push his side ahead in a 4-2 loss to Vegas on Wednesday.
Scheifele is now the NHL record holder for most goals on road ice in a single postseason, as he's up to 11 in seven games. Not only has he scored in all six road games the Jets have played since Game 3 of the first round, but five of those games have been multi-goal games. In daily leagues, pay whatever you have to for Scheifele in Game 4 and Game 6, if the Jets get that far. He's been that good outside of Manitoba.
More News
-
Jets' Mark Scheifele: Flashes all-around game in triumph over Vegas•
-
Jets' Mark Scheifele: Pots two in Game 7 win•
-
Jets' Mark Scheifele: Bags two apples in Game 3•
-
Jets' Mark Scheifele: Tallies three points•
-
Jets' Mark Scheifele: Tallies two goals in Game 1 win•
-
Jets' Mark Scheifele: Tallies goal and assist•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...