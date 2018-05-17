Jets' Mark Scheifele: Scores both goals in defeat

Scheifele scored in the second and third periods in Game 3, but couldn't push his side ahead in a 4-2 loss to Vegas on Wednesday.

Scheifele is now the NHL record holder for most goals on road ice in a single postseason, as he's up to 11 in seven games. Not only has he scored in all six road games the Jets have played since Game 3 of the first round, but five of those games have been multi-goal games. In daily leagues, pay whatever you have to for Scheifele in Game 4 and Game 6, if the Jets get that far. He's been that good outside of Manitoba.