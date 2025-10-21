Scheifele scored a goal in Monday's 2-1 win over the Flames.

Scheifele buried the game-winning goal at the 15:06 mark of the third period after set-ups from Kyle Conner and Josh Morrissey, and it proved to be the goal that extended the Jets' winning run to five contests. The star playmaker is enjoying a blistering start to the season and has notched all of his seven goals during Winnipeg's winning run. On the season, he's up to seven goals and 10 points in only six outings while also adding four PIM, 19 shots, three hits and a plus-5 rating. There might be some regression in the near future, though, as Scheifele has an unsustainable conversion rate of 36.8 percent of his shots. To put things into context, he's surpassed the 20 percent tally just twice in his career.