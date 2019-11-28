Jets' Mark Scheifele: Scores goal, gets rowdy

Scheifele scored a goal on five shots, posted a plus-2 rating and took 12 PIM in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.

Scheifele stretched the Jets' lead to 3-1 with his second-period rally. He then engaged in a shoving match with Brenden Dillon late in the game, earning a roughing minor and a misconduct. The tally gave Scheifele nine goals and 23 points in 25 games. It's more unusual to see him add penalties -- the center has just 18 PIM even after misbehaving Wednesday.