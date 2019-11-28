Jets' Mark Scheifele: Scores goal, gets rowdy
Scheifele scored a goal on five shots, posted a plus-2 rating and took 12 PIM in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.
Scheifele stretched the Jets' lead to 3-1 with his second-period rally. He then engaged in a shoving match with Brenden Dillon late in the game, earning a roughing minor and a misconduct. The tally gave Scheifele nine goals and 23 points in 25 games. It's more unusual to see him add penalties -- the center has just 18 PIM even after misbehaving Wednesday.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.