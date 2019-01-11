Jets' Mark Scheifele: Scores in losing effort

Scheifele scored a goal in Thursday's 3-2 loss to Minnesota.

The Jets outshot Minesota 14-0 in the third period but could only get a Scheifele goal with 2.38 left in the game, coming up one short of a comeback. Nonetheless, the marker was Scheifele's 24th of the season and brings him up to 54 points in 43 games. He also finished with 6:22 of power-play time, but unfortunately, the Jets were shutout on special teams, finishing the night 0-for-4.