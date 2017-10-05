Jets' Mark Scheifele: Scores in loss to Maple Leafs
Scheifele scored the Jets' first goal of the season in a 7-2 home loss Wednesday to Toronto.
The goal came far too late to matter for the Jets, but fantasy owners were rewarded for their patience with his third-period marker. He recorded 82 points last season, and he's likely to continue to establish himself as a fantasy star this year.
