Jets' Mark Scheifele: Scores in opener

Scheifele scored a goal on four shots in Thursday's 6-4 defeat over the Rangers.

Scheifele appears to have picked up right where he left off, having notched a career-high 38 goals last season. The center logged 24:08 of ice time, which included 5:35 with the man advantage, and should continue to be one of the focal points of the Jets' attack.

