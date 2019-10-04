Jets' Mark Scheifele: Scores in opener
Scheifele scored a goal on four shots in Thursday's 6-4 defeat over the Rangers.
Scheifele appears to have picked up right where he left off, having notched a career-high 38 goals last season. The center logged 24:08 of ice time, which included 5:35 with the man advantage, and should continue to be one of the focal points of the Jets' attack.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.