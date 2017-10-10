Jets' Mark Scheifele: Scores in third consecutive game
Scheifele scored a goal and added two assists during Monday's 5-2 win over Edmonton.
The 24-year-old center has now scored in three straight games to open the season, which shouldn't go unnoticed following his breakout 82-point showing in 2016-17. Despite his career trajectory and top-tier production, there might still be fantasy circles where Scheifele is undervalued. He should be viewed as a high-end asset in all settings and still has the potential to take another step forward offensively.
