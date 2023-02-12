Scheifele scored a goal on five shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Scheifele capped off a three-goal first period that gave the Jets all they needed for the win. The 29-year-old center has tallied nine times over his last 13 contests, and he's added five assists in that span. He's up to 32 goals, 48 points, 141 shots and a minus-1 rating through 53 outings overall.