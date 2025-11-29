Scheifele scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Hurricanes.

Scheifele's goal was all the Jets could muster on a paltry 13 shots in this contest. The 32-year-old has remained excellent even as the team around him has been limited to two wins over the last seven games. In that span, he has four goals and five assists. Scheifele is up to 13 goals, 30 points, 54 shots on net, 16 PIM and a plus-6 rating through 23 outings overall.