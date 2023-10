Scheifele scored a goal on two shots in the Jets' 5-1 loss to the Kings on Tuesday.

Scheifele spoiled the shutout for Cam Talbot, scoring off a rebound with just over a minute left in the third period. This performance gives Scheifele four points in three games to start the season and extends his goal streak to three games. He should continue to be amongst the Jets' top scorers playing on the top line and top power-play unit.