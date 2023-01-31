Scheifele scored twice on three shots, added two hits, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Monday's 4-2 win over the Blues.

Scheifele tied the game at 2-2 with a goal at 9:32 of the third period. He also added an empty-netter to secure the victory. He'd produced just one assist during the Jets' three-game losing streak that ended with Monday's win. The 29-year-old center is up to 31 tallies, 47 points, 136 shots on net and a minus-1 rating through 52 outings this season.