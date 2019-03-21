Jets' Mark Scheifele: Scores power-play goal in win
Scheifele scored his 35th goal of the season in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Ducks.
Scheifele now has three goals in his last four games, two of which have come with the man advantage. Sitting at 80 points, the 26-year-old needs only three more to set a new career high, so with nine games remaining, it's a safe bet Scheifele's 2018-19 campaign will soon be considered his best yet -- statistically speaking.
