Jets' Mark Scheifele: Scores twice in Tuesday's loss
Scheifele scored two goals, one on the power play, while adding four shots, four PIM, one hit and a minus-2 rating in Tuesday's 6-5 loss to the Predators.
He's been on fire since returning to the ice from an upper-body injury Feb. 9, piling up six goals and 13 points in nine games. Despite his lengthy absence, Scheifele is still scoring at better than a point-a-game pace for the second straight season, and he should continue putting up strong numbers as he leads the jets towards a playoff berth.
