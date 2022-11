Scheifele scored a pair of goals on five shots in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Stars.

Scheifele tied the game at 3:27 and then added the Jets' third goal under three minutes later. The 29-year-old looked good on a line with wingers Mason Appleton and Kyle Connor -- that trio combined for eight points in the game. This was Scheifele's first multi-point effort since Opening Night. He's at eight goals, two assists, 31 shots on net, 15 hits and a minus-1 rating through 12 appearances.