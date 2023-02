Scheifele scored two goals on four shots in Monday's 4-1 win over the Rangers.

Scheifele's first-period marker stood as the game-winner, and he added an insurance tally in the third. The 29-year-old center has three goals and two assists through five outings in February, continuing his strong play in a top-line role. For the season, Scheifele has 34 goals -- four shy of matching his career high -- with 18 assists, 154 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating through 57 appearances.