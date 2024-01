Scheifele scored two goals, added three hits and went plus-3 in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Coyotes.

Both of Scheifele's tallies came in the third period, with the second one being an empty-netter. He snapped a seven-game goal drought with the effort and has now gotten on the scoresheet in three straight games. For the season, the center is at 14 goals, 40 points, 91 shots on net, 29 hits and a plus-17 rating through 39 appearances. He remains firmly in a top-line role.