Scheifele netted a pair of goals in the Jets' 4-1 win against Pittsburgh on Friday.

Scheifele's first marker, which came at 17:58 of the second period, proved to be the game-winner. The 29-year-old has contributed 26 goals and 38 points in 43 games this season. He's been particularly effective lately, providing six goals and 10 points in his last eight contests.