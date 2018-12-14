Jets' Mark Scheifele: Scores tying goal in OT win

Scheifele produced a goal and two assists in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Oilers.

Scheifele's 18th goal of the season tied the game at four with 10:02 remaining. He also assisted on Nikolaj Ehlers' first-period goal and Josh Morrissey's overtime winner. Scheifele's responded to back-to-back scoreless games by posting eight points over the past three, putting him on pace for a career-best 106.