Scheifele scored a goal during Sunday's 5-2 victory over the visiting Ducks.

Scheifele, who has collected three goals in his past four appearances, scored at 15:12 of the third period Sunday, helping to clinch the Jets' fourth win in five outings. The 29-year-old center converted 49 seconds after Morgan Barron gave the Jets the lead for good. Scheifele, who shared the team lead with four shots on goal, has collected five points and a plus-5 rating since Nov. 27.