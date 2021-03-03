Scheifele notched three assists in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

Scheifele had a hand in the Jets' last three tallies. One of those -- Kyle Connor's game-winner in the second period -- was on the power play. Scheifele saw an 11-game point streak end Feb. 27 versus the Canadiens, and he was also held scoreless in Monday's shutout loss to the Canucks. The three-assist performance puts the star center at 31 points (11 goals, 20 helpers) in 22 outings.