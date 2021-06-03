Scheifele will have a hearing with the Department of Player Safety on Thursday for charging on Montreal's Jake Evans.

Scheifele's meeting is not an in-person hearing, so the max suspension that can be levied against the world-class center is five games. Still, with the Jets dropping the first game in the series to the Habs, losing their leading scorer from the regular season (63 points) won't improve Winnipeg's chances of advancing. The absence of Paul Stastny (undisclosed) will further stretch the center depth for the Jets and could see Pierre-Luc Dubois elevated to the first line.