Scheifele (upper body) is expected to center a line with Kyle Connor and Gabriel Vilardi for Thursday's first on-ice practice, Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Scheifele missed the last game of the Jets' first-round playoff exit with the injury, which was sustained in Game 4 of the series against Vegas. The center was never expected to miss time to begin camp. Scheifele is entering a contract year and his long-term future with the Jets is in question, but he should have a sizable role with the team to begin 2023-24.