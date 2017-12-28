Jets' Mark Scheifele: Set to undergo further tests

The Jets' did not have an update on Scheifele (upper body) yet, as he will have additional tests done Thursday, John Shannon of Sportsnet reports.

The lack of news on Scheifele -- combined with the pessimism coming out of the Winnipeg locker room -- doesn't bode well for a short-term absence for the center. Fantasy owners may want to start preparing for an extended absence for the 24-year-old in which Blake Wheeler slides over to center and guys like Joel Armia and Mathieu Perreault take on bigger roles. However, it's important to note that nothing official has been announced by the team at this time.