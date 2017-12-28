Jets' Mark Scheifele: Set to undergo further tests
The Jets' did not have an update on Scheifele (upper body) yet, as he will have additional tests done Thursday, John Shannon of Sportsnet reports.
The lack of news on Scheifele -- combined with the pessimism coming out of the Winnipeg locker room -- doesn't bode well for a short-term absence for the center. Fantasy owners may want to start preparing for an extended absence for the 24-year-old in which Blake Wheeler slides over to center and guys like Joel Armia and Mathieu Perreault take on bigger roles. However, it's important to note that nothing official has been announced by the team at this time.
More News
-
Jets' Mark Scheifele: Done for night with upper-body ailment•
-
Jets' Mark Scheifele: Heads to locker room with shoulder issue•
-
Jets' Mark Scheifele: Tacks on two more points•
-
Jets' Mark Scheifele: Drops three points on Golden Knights•
-
Jets' Mark Scheifele: Snaps three-game point drought in style•
-
Jets' Mark Scheifele: Dominant over last 10 games•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...