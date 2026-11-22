Scheifele scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Golden Knights.

Scheifele tied the game at 3-3 midway through the second period, redirecting a feed from Kyle Connor for his 380th career goal. The tally moved him past Dale Hawerchuk for the most goals in Jets/Thrashers franchise history, adding another milestone to his impressive career. Scheifele also holds the franchise records for assists and points, reinforcing his standing as Winnipeg's offensive centerpiece and a dependable fantasy contributor. He's been playing at a high level lately, tallying 18 points (six goals, 12 assists) in 10 appearances this month.