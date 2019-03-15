Jets' Mark Scheifele: Sets new personal goal mark

Scheifele recorded a power-play goal and two even-strength helpers in Thursday's 4-3 win over Boston.

Scheifele helped his team race out to a 2-0 lead in the first by playing a role in both goals, then assisted on a Jacob Trouba tally that broke a 2-2 tie in the third. The goal was Scheifele's 33rd of the season, setting a new career high. Scheifele's just two points short of reaching 80 points for the second time in three years, and only health kept him from doing so last season, when he performed at a point-per-game pace in 60 appearances.