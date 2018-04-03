Jets' Mark Scheifele: Sets up Wheeler twice

Scheifele found his mate Blake Wheeler twice for the primary assist on both of Wheeler's goals, as his team earned a 6-5 win over Ottawa on Monday.

When the Jets have both Scheifele and Wheeler on the ice, they're one of the toughest offenses in the league to stop. Despite his injuries earlier this year, Scheifele has become a 60-point player for the third straight season and remains a valuable asset in all formats.