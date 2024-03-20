Scheifele scored three goals including the game-winner in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Rangers.

The 31-year-old center lit the lamp twice in the second period before completing his seventh career hat trick with an empty-netter in the third. Scheifele hadn't had a multi-goal performance since Jan. 7, but he's poised to finish the regular season on a heater, piling up six goals and 15 points over the last 12 games. He's also set a new franchise record with nine straight 20-goal campaigns -- although Dale Hawerchuk also accomplished that feat for the prior incarnation of the Jets, who are now the Arizona Coyotes.